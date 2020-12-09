WATCH: Two motorists die after truck bursts into flames on N1 in Midrand

Johannesburg – Long delays are expected into the evening on the N1 after a deadly multi-vehicle crash and fire on the N1 North at the Allandale Road exit in Midrand on Wednesday afternoon. A truck transporting cars and two smaller vehicles exploded into flames when they collided on the busy highway just before 3pm, ER24 said. The fire has since been extinguished. Two people have died after a truck transporting cars lost control and veered off its path on the N1 in Midrand, north of Johannesburg. The truck caught fire and the road has been closed to traffic. #sabcnews @BOSBEER2006 @DerLydia @LandiDieBitch @rsa_trucker @MambaBroodryk pic.twitter.com/dww4zEHOoX — SA emergency reports (@MARIUSBROODRYK) December 9, 2020 Two motorists were killed due to the severe burns they sustained. The 40-year-old truck driver survived the ordeal, escaping only with minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported by the City of Johannesburg emergency services.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: "The truck was transporting cars when the truck driver lost control and drove through the centre median.’’

Still issues ! Heavy traffic on N1 near Allandale offramp due to fatal accident between a truck and 2 cars. Two drivers from car perished in fire https://t.co/mqAMpwtd5b pic.twitter.com/rfdXYTlPTF — East Rand Traffic (@PeeMoTraffic) December 9, 2020

At least three lanes, on the M1 North and South, were affected, Minnaar said.

Road users were advised to avoid the N1 between Allandale and New Road and use alternative routes such as Old Pretoria Road or the R55.

ER24 confirmed that police remain on the scene to continue their investigations.

“Two people have died in a fire resulting from a collision between a truck and two light motor vehicles on the N1, near the Allandale off-ramp in Midrand, this afternoon.

’’ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene along with several other emergency services at 14:56 to find the three vehicles ablaze in the middle of the freeway. “

“The City of Joburg Fire Department set about extinguishing the fire, which destroyed all three vehicles.

’’The drivers of both the light motor vehicles were badly burnt in the incident and declared dead on the scene by ER24 and another private service. The driver of the truck, a man in his forties, managed to escape with minor injuries.”

“He was treated and transported to a hospital in the area by another service on the scene.

’’Both North- and South-bound lanes were closed to traffic at one point. Both SAPS and JMPD are present for investigations.”

IOL