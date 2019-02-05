Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News (ANA)

Johannesburg - The students of University of Witwatersrand (Wits) who embarked on a hunger strike on Tuesday said there will be a shutdown if their demands were not met. Students embarked on a second day of hunger strike demanding that classes be halted until financial grievances were addressed.

This comes after the students were told by the university management that those with outstanding fees cannot register for their studies this academic year.

“We are demanding that those who owe R100 000 or less to be registered immediately, and we are giving them time to fix it before the end of this week or there will be a shutdown," Wits student representative council (SRC) President, Sisanda Mbolekwa said.

Mbolekwa said their hunger strike was peaceful and they were surprised to see that the university management called in armed security guards. The university stepped up security on campus, while students embarked on a hunger strike.

Wits vice-principal Prof Andrew Crouch said the University was doing their best to assist students.

He said allowing students with debts of R100,000 or less to register would bring the university to a financial crisis.

Fees must fall activist Mcebo Dlamini, was at Wits to support the SRC and student activists who embarked on a hunger strike over registration and funding issues. He asked the university management to chase the security away.

