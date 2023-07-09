We are engaging the open-cycle gas turbines less, says Ramokgopa

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosi Ramokgopa said electricity levels remain stable as Eskom works toward reducing load shedding intensity. Ramokgopa gave the weekly update on the implementation of the energy action plan on Sunday, reiterating some of the things that were shared last week Sunday.

Amongst some of the achievements, Ramokgopa says they have managed to mobilise over 100 private sector players to work with Eskom to help recover the units. “One of the biggest take away from this recovery is that we are engaging these open-cycle gas turbines less and less. Only during periods when there is severity, which is during the evening peak is when we are engaging them. And this is testimony that the units that are helping us to generate these electrons are essentially working.” “We are working now with the original equipment manufacturers to focus on the power stations that have little to low energy availability such as Tutuka, Majuba, Kendal, and Kusile are the ones that are receiving this kind of attention,” said Ramokgopa.

Furthermore, the teams are ensuring that the equipment and functionality of the units keep up with energy demands. The private sector will also assist in providing the necessary skills and knowledge needed within the utility Ramokgopa said: “We need to ensure that knowledge is shared with management and other role players so that when we come out of this difficult electricity stage, we will be more than confident that we have a cadre of young engineers at Eskom who fully understand how these machines operate knowing that they acquired that through the different expertise we have been able to get on board.”

Additionally, he discussed obtaining additional generating capacity from neighbouring countries to resolve the problem in the shortest possible time frame. “The battery storage program again is complete, I did say that phase 1 of battery technology storage is under way. We are anticipating 1200MW of battery storage,” said Ramokgopa. A number of other energy-sharing products are also in the works and will eventually be introduced, including the ability to sell energy and also exchange it.