'We must test for Covid-19', Malema responds to ACDP leader testing positive

Johannesburg - ‘We must test’ - so EFF leader Julius Malema responded to the news of ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe testing positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The ACDP leader and party MP Steve Swart had tested positive for the coronavirus, the party confirmed in a statement on Friday.

Last week, Meshoe was part of a group of politicians who had been invited to the Union Buildings to engage with President Cyril Ramaphosa on efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus.

At the meeting, all opposition parties backed Ramaphosa’s plans to curb the spread of the virus and lent their support to the government. Subsequently, the president also tested for the virus and was found to be negative.

Meshoe had been standing between the president and deputy president David Mabuza during a picture opportunity. In a tweet, Malema, who seemed nervous, urged fellow MP, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, to test for the virus.

“We must test Mkhuluwa, yesssus,” Malema tweeted.

We must test Mkhuluwa, yeses. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 27, 2020

Speaking to the SABC, Holomisa said he would now place himself in self-quarantine.





IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party deputy president, Mzamo Buthelezi, had been in close contact with Meshoe at the meeting at the Union Buildings. Hlengwa said Buthelezi would self-quarantine as a precaution and would present himself to a doctor on Saturday in a bid to get tested for the virus. They expected results within 48 hours.





Hlengwa said Buthelezi had no symptoms. The IFP also paid its condolences to the two Western Cape women who had died.





DA health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said Meshoe and Swart's infection should be a reminder to everyone just how vulberable everyone could be to the virus. She called on people to stay at home and practise good hygiene.





"We wish them well, this is a big lesson for South Africa that if we are to beat the virus, we have to adhere to regulations," she said.





She said DA interim leader John Steenhuisen would put himself in self-quarantine and that he was not exhibiting any symptoms.





In a separate video, Holomisa said the UDM regretted the death of the two first deaths at the hands of the virus.





“Our condolences to the affected families, may their souls rest in peace,” he said.