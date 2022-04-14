We will get you: Gauteng Traffic Police warns rogue drivers over Easter

Pretoria – On the eve of the Easter holidays, which are characterised in South Africa by increased traffic to different destinations and high road fatalities, the Gauteng Traffic Police has warned drivers to obey road rules or face the legal consequences. “The Gauteng Traffic Police and various law enforcement agencies, will lead a series of heightened law enforcement operations and road safety activations at identified freeways and hazardous locations in the province as part of the Easter season road safety programme,” said spokesperson Sello Maremane.

The Gauteng Traffic Police has also issued a stern warning to drivers who continue to conduct themselves with impunity. “The Gauteng Traffic Police will not hesitate to act decisively against drivers who disregard the rules and regulations of the road and endanger the lives of road users during the Easter season long weekend,” said Maremane. The provincial traffic authorities in Gauteng have urged drivers, particularly public transport operators, to “save the lives of road users” this Easter weekend when thousands hit the road on religious pilgrimages or family holidays.

“It is a common phenomenon that most public transport operators travel long distances without taking periodic rests (in order) to maximise profits, thereby disregarding fatigue and compounding the traffic safety situation further,” said Maremane. “The rush to make profits by public transport operators, especially during the Easter season period, often results in various forms of dangerous driving such as reckless and negligent driving, disregard to traffic signals, excessive speeding, passengers overloading and unsafe overtaking. These traffic contraventions often lead to fatal crashes,” Maremane said. Gauteng province has over the past few years, recorded a rapid increase in the number of traffic crashes.

The following freeways and routes are expected to be busy this Easter season. •The N3 Johannesburg to Durban •The N12 Johannesburg to Potchefstroom

•The N1 Pretoria to Polokwane •The N1 Johannesburg to Bloemfontein •The N4 Pretoria to Rustenburg

