Co-founders Nicholas Meldau and Estelle Meldau cut the ribbon to open the facility with Deborah Blane and the lovely Rosabella Catherine Merle Blane the 2nd from Schnauzer Friends South Africa. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - A state-of-the-art animal sterilisation clinic - the brainchild of Woodrock Animal Rescue - was unveiled in Hennopsrivier in rural Pretoria at the weekend.





Husband and wife team Estelle and Nicholas Meldau, the co-founders of the Woodrock rescue centre, believe that the clinic will make a huge impact on the lives of animals rescued by Woodrock.





Previously staff at the centre had to drive animals in need of attention to vets in Johannesburg, which was not only costly but stressful to the animals.





The centre managed to raise the R1 million needed for the clinic with the help of The Schnauzer Project and Deborah Blane.





Speaking about their Clinic Dream and the fundraising efforts that have gone into the project Dean Meldau from Woodrock Animal Rescue said: “We remained focused and kept our eye on the ball. Patience is a virtue and good things come to those who wait. Asking is hard, begging is unattractive. But to ask on behalf of the voiceless, to us was essential. If not us, then who?”





Arina Very from MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet hands over a cheque of R500 000 to Dean Meldau from Woodrock Animal Rescue to begin phase 2 of the project. Picture: Supplied

In addition to medically treating rescued animals, the centre also works to educate the surrounding communities about pet care, health and sterilisation.





Whiskas and Pedigree have donated over 1 400 cases of pet food to Woodrock Animal Rescue in the last two months and will be providing them with Kitten and Puppy Kits to give to families who adopt animals from the centre to make sure that they have all the basics to give the newest addition to their households the best possible start.





The kits contain dry and wet food as well as an information pack to help ease the introduction of adoptees into their new homes.





Whiskas Brand Manager, Nivashnee Moodley, the brand manager for Whiskas, also attended the unveiling. “We are proud to be associated with Woodrock Animal Rescue and believe in the benefits of adoption, safe sterilisation, nutritious food and balanced diets,” Moodley said.





“Woodrock do amazing things in their community and have worked incredibly hard to raise funds for this great facility, and we wanted to help create awareness of that,” she added.





Visit the Woodrock website to learn more about the centre and about



