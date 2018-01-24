Johannesburg - Miss Universe is home.

Supporters gathered to welcome Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as she arrived at the OR Tambo International on Wednesday morning.

Nel-Peters was greeted by her close family, friends and fans.

She walked through the gates of the airport accompanied by the Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu.

“Welcome to Miss Universe! I must say that as South Africans we are very proud. We are here to welcome our beautiful lady. We have one of the most intelligent ladies in South Africa. We wish you all the best. You have represented us so well. It’s very key now that the voice of women is taking a front seat,” said Shabangu.

Miss Universe will be in the country for one week.

