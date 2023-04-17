Where is second driver? N1 temporarily closed in Tshwane after horrific truck crash

Pretoria – The Tshwane Metro Police Department said on Monday morning that clean-up operations were at an advanced stage on the N1 South, facing Joburg, following a crash involving a tanker carrying hazardous material. The crash took place at around 2am. The truck transporting the hazardous material was apparently hit from behind by another truck. The driver of the second truck has not been found.

Before 9am, metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba told IOL that all lanes of the N1 were still closed. “Yes, we can confirm that at this stage the N1 between Lynnwood and N4 off-ramps is still closed for traffic due to the recovery of the two trucks. The two trucks were involved in an accident and immediately caught fire,” said Mahamba. A major clean-up operation was under way on the N1 in Tshwane on Monday morning after a crash involving two trucks, one of which was transporting hazardous material. Picture: Sanral “We can confirm at this stage that there is only one patient at the scene, but we are not ruling out the possibility of more injuries. We are still (busy) with the recovery. Emergency personnel and TMPD are on scene, and we will remain there until the roads are opened.”

Mahamba said according to the information received, only one driver was found at the scene, meaning the second driver might have fled. However, he said, that information had not been verified. “The driver of the other truck might be missing, or ran away from the scene but we are still yet to confirm that. As soon as we have that information, we will let you know,” he said. A major clean-up operation was under way on the N1 in Tshwane on Monday morning after a crash involving two trucks, one of which was transporting hazardous material. Picture: Sanral Deputy Chief Charles Mabaso, of the Tshwane Emergency Services, said teams were dispatched at around 2am after reports of a truck crash were received.

“In fact, one truck drove into the back of the other truck. Upon arrival at the scene, both trucks were on fire. The one truck was fully engulfed by fire, whereas the truck that was in front only had part of its trailer on fire,” said Mabaso. Firefighters had extinguished the blaze and identified suspected hazardous material, he said. “A hazardous material company contracted to Sanral (South African National Roads Agency) was then dispatched to monitor the cleaning as well as containment of the hazardous material.”