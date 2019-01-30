Firefighters pay their respect to the three colleagues who died on duty when the Gauteng Department of Housing and Health building caught fire in September 2018. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Ury Moropana, the widow of one of the three firefighters who died while trying to put out the fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, on Wednesday said she was getting counselling. Her comments were contradicting her mother-in-law's assertion that the family of the deceased were not getting any help.

Moropana’s mother said that her son’s ­family had been neglected since his death.

“Things are tough. Simphiwe was the one who was providing everything for us. No one has come to give us any help since he died. We are suffering we haven’t got anything.”

Ury said her and the children were getting help from the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) where her late husband was working.

“The EMS has offered us counselling, I am currently attending a psychologist that is helping me to heal and also we are getting the monthly stipend,” she said.

She said that they even offered her children free educational assistance benefits include payments for tuition, fees and similar expenses, books, supplies, equipment and bursary.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the department got the life insurance that covers every employee and their families.

“The City of Joburg EMS make sure that every one of their employees’ family is taken care of if they lose their loved ones working at the department,” said Mulaudzi.

EMS firefighters, including the three members who died while trying to put out a fire at the 22-storey Lisbon Bank building in September, were honoured by the City of Johannesburg on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)