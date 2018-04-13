JOHANNESBURG - Six hundred buses have been allocated to ferry mourners from Gauteng to the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium, the provincial government said on Friday.

The buses have been allocated equitably to all five regions, Tshwane, Johannesburg, West Rand, Sedibeng and Ekurhuleni.

"All buses will be at the first pickup point at 4am and are all expected to arrive at Orlando Stadium by 7.30am."

Details of the bus allocations and pick up locations may be obtained from the government website www.gauteng.gov.za.

The ANC leadership announced that it would host a night vigil in honour of the Madikizela-Mandela, died on April 2, at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness. and invited members of the public to attend the event.

"This marks the final activity of the 10 day mourning period as part of celebrating the iconic life of Mama Winnie," the party said in a statement.

African News Agency/ANA