Members of the Fourways Circuit of the Methodist Church at Orlando Stadium. Picture: Sthembiso Sithole

Johannesburg - Members of the Methodist Church from the Fourways Circuit have described the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a God-fearing woman.





Nosipho Qinga, who arrived at Orlando Stadium at 4 am, said Madikizela-Mandela's spiritual journey with God was deep.





"She loved and feared God. Even though she was not well, she continued to attend church. She was the child of God," said Qinga.





Qinga who is attending the service with her fellow church members said she decided to come and honour the 81-year-old because of the role she played in the liberation struggle.





"The spear has fallen. She was in the forefront fighting against a regime that suppressed our people. I am here to honour her."









Asange Ndodana who also attends the Methodist Church in Fourways said there is a lot that women can learn from Madikizela-Mandela.





"We as women have a lot to learn from Mama. She was a unifier, leader and a freedom fighter. Her legacy will live on," said Ndodana.





Thousands of mourners are expected to gather at the stadium to bid farewell to the mother of the nation.





The body of Madikizela-Mandela is scheduled to arrive before 8am.





@SthembisoMedia





The Star