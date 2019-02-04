The SRC of the Wits, together with its "constituents", will embark on a hunger strike, starting 7am on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), together with its "constituents", will embark on a hunger strike, starting 7am on Tuesday. In a statement issued on Monday evening, the SRC said the hunger strike would "show this university that we are willing to risk our lives in order to restore the dignity of the black child and open up access to institutions of higher learning".

The hunger strike follows protests on campus on Monday, which the SRC alleges were precipitated by management reneging on agreed upon concessions relating to student accommodation and registration of students with historical debt.

"In shutting down the campus, Wits University management responded by deploying private security on campus to violate students and continue to victimise and intimidate students. We have also been informed that they are planning on deploying the police force [on Tuesday] and judging from past experiences with the police being on campuses, the level of violence is one that can never be justified," read the statement.

"When we said we would be the first line of defence for our students, we meant it. Therefore we are now resorting to actively putting our bodies on the line by embarking on a hunger strike. This struggle has still not come to an end, as there are still several students sleeping in libraries who are academically deserving but unable to register."

