Fake sex enhancement tablets including Viagra pills were found at a house in Brackenhust, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Johannesburg - Gauteng police on Tuesday said that they have arrested a woman found operating a clandestine laboratory manufacturing fake Viagra tablets at her home. Spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said police received a tip-off about the laboratory and went to her Brackenhurst house.

"Police searched the house and found different kinds of tablets and machines used to manufacture the tablets. Fake Viagra and other sex enhancement tablets were discovered. The owner of the house was arrested and taken to Brackendowns police station for detention."

The middle-aged woman is expected to appear Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court soon.

African News Agency (ANA)