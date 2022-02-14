Woman critical after car rolls over her in Joburg

A woman was critically injured when her vehicle rolled over her at her residence in Wilro Park west of Johannesburg on Monday, paramedics said. "ER24 arrived to find the towing services already in attendance. A woman in her 30s was found lying in her driveway with her vehicle parked a few metres away," said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"It is understood that the woman was found beneath her vehicle when the towing services arrived. The towing members were able to lift the car and rescue the woman." He said the woman sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. "The woman was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to a private hospital for urgent care."

In a separate incident, Meiring said, 12 people were injured when a car rear-ended a minibus taxi in Centurion, Pretoria. He said ER24 responded to the collision and found the minibus taxi and light motor vehicle parked on the side of the road. "Several passengers were seen walking around. Medics assessed the patients and found that 12 adults had sustained moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found."

They were treated and transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care. Meiring said that on Sunday night, two men were killed and three others injured following a shooting incident in Ruimsig, Roodepoort. "ER24 and other services arrived at 10.08pm to find local authorities already in attendance.

"Medics were led to several patients, found lying in nearby informal houses and in the nearby veld. “Medics assessed the patients and found that two men had already succumbed to their fatal gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead." He said three other patients, a woman and two men, were assessed and found in serious to critical condition.