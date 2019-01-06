File photo: ER24

Johannesburg - A 54-year-old woman was critically wounded when she was shot in the chest and her husband was severely assaulted during an apparent house robbery in Glenferness in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. An off-duty ER24 paramedic living in the area was first on the scene just after 1am after being alerted to the situation by the local neighbourhood watch, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

Treatment on the woman was started immediately and was continued by advanced life support paramedics once they had arrived on the scene.

Her husband had suffered lacerations to the head. Both were transported to a private hospital in Fourways, Johannesburg by ER24 and another service.

South African Police Service officers were on the scene to investigate, Campbell said.

African News Agency/ANA