Woman dies after car rolls and crashes through fence

Vanderbijkpark - A 43-year-old woman died when a car veered out of control and rolled on Frikkie Meyer Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 4.50pm to find an Audi A5 on its roof, having rolled through a fence on the corner of Klasie Havenga Street, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said.

"The woman was found some 10 metres behind the vehicle; she had been ejected from the vehicle and unfortunately showed no signs of life. She was declared dead on arrival. A second occupant is alleged to have left the scene."

Emfuleni traffic officials and South African Police Service officers were on the scene and were investigating, Campbell said.

Also on Saturday, nine teenagers and a school teacher were injured when a bus carrying 60 school pupils to a sports day veered of of control and rolled down an incline in Meqheleng at Ficksburg in the Free State.