Woman dies allegedly from generator fumes during load shedding, family in ICU

Durban - A Pakistani woman allegedly died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator during load shedding. The Citizen reported that the woman and her family were found unconscious by neighbours at their Johannesburg home on Thursday morning.

Dr Khalid M Mirza, a member of the Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council (OPAC) Africa told the Citizen that the three other members of the family were in a critical conditional in ICU. It is believed that the family fell asleep with the generator running in a locked garage. He sent his condolences to the family and said police were investigating.

Mirza, told the Citizen that residents should have a dedicated generator room away from main living areas to avoid an incident like this. The country has been adversely impacted with load shedding. The funeral parlours industry was among those struggling to keep bodies from decaying as cold storage facilities need to be kept at temperatures of below minus five degrees Celsius.

Chairperson of the Southern African Chamber of Undertakers, Nhlanhla Bembe, described the situation as dire and becoming increasingly untenable. Meanwhile, Eskom announced rolling blackouts for the rest of the week. On Thursday morning, the power utility said Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented until further notice.

This they said was due to failure of two units at Kendal power station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot power stations. Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm on Friday and continue until 5am on Saturday. IOL