Woman dragged under car and dismembered as driver flees from hijackers

Johannesburg - AN Ekurhuleni woman died a horrible death when she was dragged under a friend’s car and her body dismembered in the process. Police said the driver was fleeing from hijackers who had also fired shots at them when the woman tried to jump out the moving car.

Captain Mavela Masondo, of the Gauteng police, said the group of friends were it an area called Chief Luthuli Park, not far from Daveyton, on Saturday evening. He said two women at the back and one of them was carrying a child. The victim was in the front with the driver. While in the car, Masondo said, hijackers approached them. Gunshots were fired. The woman with the child at the back of the car managed to jump out and flee.

The woman in the passenger seat in the front also jumped out of the car. However, Masondo said, she was trapped by the safety belt that she had not remove properly. She fell and landed underneath the car. It was at that moment the driver pulled off in an attempt to get away from the hijackers. “She was dragged by the car for some time. The body was dismembered and some parts were found at the scene.” Masondo said the driver stopped when people in a car behind him told him that he was dragging something under his car.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened as we can’t say there was any intention on the side of the driver to kill the passenger. “It will be up to the courts to decide if the charge stays like that or is changed.” Masondo said the hijackers had not been found.