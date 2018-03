Johannesburg - A woman gave birth to a baby boy in a security guard's office at the Northriding shopping centre late Monday night.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, on Tuesday morning said when paramedics arrived they found the woman being comforted by security guards in their office. He said paramedics assisted the woman and within "a short time, a boy was delivered".

The mother and newborn baby boy were taken to Rahima Moosa Hospital.

African News Agency/ANA