Vanderbijlpark - One person died and 11 others were critically or seriously injured, including a baby, when they were ejected from the truck they were travelling in as it careened off the road and rolled on the Vlakplaas Road outside Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng on Sunday morning, paramedics said. A woman, about 35 years old, was declared dead and two men, roughly the same age, were critically injured in the accident, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics and government and other services were on the scene just after 10 am to find people "scattered everywhere".

One of the critically injured people was airlifted by the Oneplan ER24 helicopter to Sunshine Hospital and the other was taken to a private hospital in the area. Nine other people of various ages suffering mild to serious injuries. They were treated and transported to Sebokeng and Kopanong hospitals.

The exact cause of the accident was not yet known, but police were investigating, Campbell said.

