Woman posing as domestic worker ties up employer, steals money and jewellery

Johannesburg - Police in Gauteng are looking for a woman who used a fake identity document to obtain a job as a domestic worker, only to attack her employer three days into her employment. She is also alleged to have opened the house to a man, and both of them broke open the safe and stole money and jewellery. According to Captain Mavela Masondo, the incident happened two weeks ago in Lenasia. He said according to information at their disposal the woman approached the victim and asked for a job. The victim asked for a copy of the woman’s ID book, which the suspect produced. She is also alleged to have said she was from the Vaal.

Three days later, the suspect knocked on the bathroom door while the victim was having a bath and asked for Handy Andy. The victim opened the door went back into the bathtub.

The suspect held the victim’s head under the water.

The suspect was later joined by an accomplice, and they both tied up the victim, then broke open the safe and stole jewellery and an undisclosed sum of money.

Masondo said after the suspects fled, the victim managed to untie herself and call the police.

He said the victim gave police a copy of the suspect’s ID book. However, after running it in the system, they found that it was fake.

Masondo said police later discovered other cases in Lenasia with the same modus operandi. The woman they were looking for could be a suspect in those cases, he said.

“We have opened a case of house robbery,” Masondo said.

