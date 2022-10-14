Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, October 14, 2022

Woman sentenced to jail for not letting father see his kids

The Gauteng High Court. File image.

Published 34m ago

Durban - A Gauteng woman was sentenced to a month in prison for contempt of court after denying the father of her children time to visit them.

The month-long sentence would be suspended under the condition that the woman comply with the court order, according to News24.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg passed down the judgment which indicated the woman did not tell the father the address where the children resided and denied him access for a week.

She also did not allow them to speak to their father at 6pm, as agreed upon.

This is when the father approached the court for assistance.

The woman also has children from another relationship.

Presiding over the case, Judge LR Adams said the mother portrayed the father to be uncaring, but testimonies given to the court said otherwise.

Adams said the allegations made against the father were contradicted by his stance in the divorce settlement and the testimony of the nanny, who said the man was a loving father.

Another witness said the father never abused the mother, despite their arguments.

The judgment also said that the witness had never witnessed any abuse by the father towards his children and that he treated them all the same, including her children from the previous relationship.

The mother of the children said if she were to comply with the order, her children would be in mortal danger.

Judge Adams said the woman’s evidence against him lacked credibility.

She was ordered to pay costs.

IOL

