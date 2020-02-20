PRETORIA – The ANC in Gauteng has condemned the shooting incident which took place at the by-election public meeting held in Emfuleni’s ward 16, in Sedibeng, in which an attendee Sindy Brightness Mhlongo was fatally shot.
“Mhlongo, 33, fatally sustained a gunshot wound to her head after an unknown person opened fire at the gathering. The meeting was to prepare for upcoming by-elections in ward 16, [set for] 18 March 2020. It was attended by ANC members, community members and other stakeholders from the area,” ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise said.
It is alleged that during the meeting, the electric main switch at the Rustervaal Community Hall was suddenly switched off while people were still inside the hall.
“People rushed outside as it was dark inside. It was at this point that eight gunshots were fired outside the hall. One of the random bullets unfortunately caught Comrade Mhlongo who was confirmed dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported,” said Modise.
The ANC in Gauteng extended “deepest condolences” Mhlongo’s family, her relatives, friends and comrades.