Woman shot and killed at ANC meeting in Sedibeng









File photo: Phill Magakoe PRETORIA – The ANC in Gauteng has condemned the shooting incident which took place at the by-election public meeting held in Emfuleni’s ward 16, in Sedibeng, in which an attendee Sindy Brightness Mhlongo was fatally shot. “Mhlongo, 33, fatally sustained a gunshot wound to her head after an unknown person opened fire at the gathering. The meeting was to prepare for upcoming by-elections in ward 16, [set for] 18 March 2020. It was attended by ANC members, community members and other stakeholders from the area,” ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise said. It is alleged that during the meeting, the electric main switch at the Rustervaal Community Hall was suddenly switched off while people were still inside the hall. “People rushed outside as it was dark inside. It was at this point that eight gunshots were fired outside the hall. One of the random bullets unfortunately caught Comrade Mhlongo who was confirmed dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported,” said Modise. The ANC in Gauteng extended “deepest condolences” Mhlongo’s family, her relatives, friends and comrades.

“At this point the suspect is still at large and therefore we call on community members who might have any information that would be of use to the police to contact the nearest law enforcement agency so as to speed up the process to apprehend the suspect. We also call on the police to act quickly to ensure that those responsible for this senseless act get to face the full might of the law,” said Modise.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said a murder case was opened at the De Deur police station on Wednesday night.

“The case was opened after an incident of a shooting happened in the community hall, Rustervaal. A meeting was held by ANC which started from 6pm, with the community and stakeholders,” said Makhubele.

“It is alleged that main switch of the community hall was suddenly put off while people were inside. People went out and in the dark several shots were fired outside. One of the community members, a 33-year-old was fatally shot. The motive of the incident is unknown.”

Makhubele confirmed that no arrests have been made yet.