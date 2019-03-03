Pretoria - A woman was seriously burnt in building fire in Sunnyside in Pretoria late of Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.
Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 4.20pm to reports of a building on fire in Plein Street in Sunnyside, Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.
"Reports from the scene indicate that the top floor of a four-storey building had been engulfed in flames. An adult female sustained serious burns and smoke inhalation."
She was stabilised by paramedics on the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.
African News Agency (ANA)