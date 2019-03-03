A woman was seriously burnt in a building fire in Sunnyside in Pretoria late on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Netcare 911

Pretoria - A woman was seriously burnt in building fire in Sunnyside in Pretoria late of Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 4.20pm to reports of a building on fire in Plein Street in Sunnyside, Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the top floor of a four-storey building had been engulfed in flames. An adult female sustained serious burns and smoke inhalation."

A building fire in Sunnyside in Pretoria late on Saturday afternoon resulted in one woman sustaining serious injuries. Photo: Netcare 911





A woman was seriously burnt in a building fire in Sunnyside in Pretoria. Photo: Netcare 911





Paramedics at the scene of a building fire in Sunnyside in Pretoria late on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Netcare 911

She was stabilised by paramedics on the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)