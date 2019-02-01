A woman was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in connection with R600 000 in drugs allegedly hidden on and in her body, police said. Picture: Supplied by SAPS

Johannesburg - A 35-year-old woman is in police custody after she was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in connection with R600 000 in drugs allegedly hidden on and in her body, police said on Friday. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said the woman and her luggage was searched on Thursday following an intelligence-driven operation by the drug unit at the airport.

"A body search by members of Customs and Excise initially revealed she had concealed drugs in a body wrap around her waist," said Mogale.

"The suspect was arrested and then also sent for x-rays. The x-rays further revealed that she had swallowed foreign objects. Those objects comprised of multiple “bullets” containing drugs with an estimated street value of [about] R181 000."

The woman is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mogale warned people that the chance of being detected smuggling drugs at one of South Africa's busiest ports of entry is high.

"People constantly attempt to smuggle drugs through this airport despite continuous arrests and successful prosecution of such perpetrators," said Mogale.

"Smugglers are warned that, with the capacity and capabilities at this port of entry, they will definitely be detected."

African News Agency (ANA)