JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday one of its members died in an accident at Corobrik Construction's Rietvlei operations in Johannesburg.

The 29-year-old worker, who was on night duty on Wednesday, was crushed by bricks at approximately 1 am, NUM regional chairperson Ndlela Radebe said.

"What is more disturbing is the fact that none of the other workers who were on shift appear to have witnessed the incident when it occurred, and the circumstances surrounding this incident are themselves very confusing and leaves more questions than answers to us," Radebe said.

"When we leave our families to workplaces every time, we do so in an effort to make a living and better our living conditions and those of our families and not sacrifice our lives."

Radebe said the NUM would track developments around the incident very closely and participate in uncovering the truth about the death.

