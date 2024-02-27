World NGO Day: Isiphosethu Foundation’s young founder wants to drive positive change in South Africa

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, marks World NGO Day which commemorates and recognises non-profit organisations and their widespread effect on society. The Isiphosethu Foundation, a Gauteng-based non-profit founded in 2020, wants to be a vehicle for social change.

The NGO is dedicated to empowering marginalised communities through education, healthcare, and socio-economic development, will hold its third annual fundraising walk on Saturday, March 9 at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg. Bandile Mathebula, 23, is the founder and chairperson of the Isiphosethu Foundation, which strives to accomplish six of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (17 SDGs). “Our annual fundraising hike reflects our commitment to constantly promoting social change, increasing community development, and addressing the widespread social inequalities in the country.

“Since our initiative’s establishment in 2020, we have worked towards accomplishing the first six UN SDGs, which aim to eradicate global critical issues by 2030, such as poverty/hunger, health, education, water and sanitation, and various inequalities,” Mathebula said. Mathebula said that promoting change and functioning as a catalyst for the UN’s mandate requires society to band together and work towards allowing change. While NGOs are in the forefront of addressing these tasks, corporate and investor assistance is crucial for NGOs to continue operating.

“We are always encouraging our peers to jump onto our wagon as we are on the journey to creating a sustainable future as leaders of tomorrow. We also encourage our peers to engage in hobbies such as hiking activities to raise funds for upcoming projects that can benefit the wider society.” The Isiphosethu Foundation said that the collaboration between NGOs and business partners is essential for tackling society’s diverse concerns. Recognising that these difficulties frequently go beyond the capability of any single body, teamwork becomes critical.