Johannesburg - AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Calvin Zwelonke Sigcawu has died at the age of 51. It has been reported that the king was rushed to hospital earlier this week due to poor health.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be released by the family later this week.

Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu was the King of the Xhosa people. He took on that role on 1 January 2006.

He was the son of Xolilizwe Mzikayise Sigcawu and Nozamile.