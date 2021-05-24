Zandspruit mob justice accused remanded in custody

DURBAN - Six people, accused of being part of a mob justice attack in Zandspruit last week, have been remanded in custody pending their next court appearance.

The six were arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping and attempted murder after they allegedly kidnapped nine suspected criminals, assaulted them with metal rods, rocks and sticks before dousing them with petrol and setting them alight.

The community blamed the young men for a number of crimes that had taken place in the area in recent weeks.

Only one of the nine men survived the horrific attack, which took place at nearby sports grounds.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the accused could not be named at this stage as the State intended to hold an identity parade.

"The accused will remain in custody until their next court appearance on June 9, 2021 for bail application proceedings," she said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area at the weekend, and ordered an urgent probe into why the police response had been slow on the morning of the attack, and has called for heads to roll.

In his address to the community gathered at the sports grounds where the murders took place, Cele told residents that he was convinced the community of Zandspruit deserved improved service delivery.

“It’s really disheartening to hear that calls were made to the police while the youngsters were still alive but yet police vans took hours to respond, so that’s why I have tasked the provincial commissioner to get to the bottom of these claims and I expect answers in the coming days,” he said.

Cele said he would return to the area in less than a month’s time, to provide feedback to the residents on what had been done to improve the police station’s performance and service delivery.

IOL