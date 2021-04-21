Zim man sentenced to 15 years for Joburg house robbery

Johannesburg - A Zimbabwean man, 30, was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for a house robbery that took place in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

Tinatenda Rasta Tagera was sentenced in the Brixton Regional Court.

Tagera, along with two others, had robbed a house in Mayfair in May last year, police said.

Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said a 55-year-old man had been sitting in his house with his children, a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man, when a knock came from the door.

“They heard a knock at the door and when his child stood up to open the door. The accused pushed the door pointed them with a firearm and they hit the father with a butt of a firearm.

“The accused was once hired to fix electricity in the house; they forced the victims to lie down on the floor.

“They ransacked the house; took three cellphones, a laptop and R1000 in cash.

“They locked the victims inside the toilet before they fled the scene,” said Mbele.

The police said the three were rescued by a family member who had gone to the shops before the suspects came to the house.

Mbele said the accused, Tagera, was arrested two days after the incident at the Noord Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

Mbele applauded the investigating officer Warrant Officer Kgomo for his diligent work and the

Johannesburg Central Trio detectives.

He said Kgomo had lead a quality investigation that resulted in the guilty verdict.

“We hope this sentence will scare away would be offenders from committing the same crime,” he said.

IOL