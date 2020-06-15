Gauteng's Covid-19 infections now at 11 164
The department also said 19 359 people were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng. They were all traced, put in isolation and 9 432 of them were have been released after completing the 14-day monitoring period without showin any Covid-19 symptions.
There are also 700 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.
GAUTENG BREAKDOWN
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|Active
|
Gauteng
|
11 164
|
81
|
3 358
|7 806
|
Johannesburg
|
5 545
|
42
|
1 781
|3 764
|
Ekurhuleni
|
2 234
|
20
|
656
|1 578
|
Tshwane
|
1 543
|
10
|
375
|1 168
|
West Rand
|
852
|7
|
237
|615
|
Sedibeng
|
290
|
2
|
44
|246
City of Johannesburg: 5 545 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 484 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 717 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 599 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 910 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 848 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 1 304 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 415 cases
Unallocated :268
City of Tshwane: 1 543 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North - 226 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 90 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 537 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 348 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 34 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 229 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 30cases
Unallocated cases: 49
Ekurhuleni: 2 234 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 173 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 137 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 528 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 628 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 499 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 190 cases
Unallocated cases: 79
Sedibeng 290 cases
Lesedi 42, Emfuleni 202, Midvaal 30
Unallocated cases: 70
West Rand 852
Mogale City 299, Rand West City 148, Merafong City 321
Unallocated 84
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.IOL