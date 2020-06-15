NewsSouth Africa
The temperature of a grade 7 pupil is taken as he returns to the Meldene Primary School in Johannesburg. File Picture: Denis Farrell/AP

Gauteng's Covid-19 infections now at 11 164

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 2h ago

Johannesburg - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 11 164  as of Sunday, June 14. with  3 348  recoveries and 81 deaths, the Gauteng Department of Health said on Monday.

Active cases - those who are currently living with the virus - stand at 7308.

T he department said  565 people were currently hospitalized in the public and private facilities. 

The department also said 19 359 people were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng. They were all traced, put in isolation and  9 432 of them were have been released after completing the 14-day monitoring period without showin any Covid-19 symptions.

There are also 700 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN

Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

 Active

Gauteng

11 164

81

3 358

 7 806

Johannesburg

5 545

42

1 781

 3 764

Ekurhuleni

2 234

20

656

 1 578

Tshwane

1 543

10

375

 1 168

West Rand 

852

 7

237

 615

Sedibeng

290

2

44

 246

City of Johannesburg: 5 545 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 484 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 717 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 599 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 910 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 848 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 1 304 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 415 cases

Unallocated :268

City of Tshwane: 1 543 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North  - 226 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 90 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 537 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 348 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 34 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 229 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 30cases

Unallocated cases: 49

Ekurhuleni: 2 234 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 173 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 137 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 528 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 628 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 499 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 190 cases

Unallocated cases: 79

Sedibeng 290 cases

Lesedi 42, Emfuleni 202, Midvaal 30

Unallocated cases: 70

West Rand 852

Mogale City 299, Rand West City 148, Merafong City 321

Unallocated 84

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

