Get Fit! SAPS members get 20% off at Virgin Active, Planet Fitness

In an attempt to encourage members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) to remain physically fit and healthy, the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two leading gyms in the country. On Thursday, a MOU was signed between the SAPS, Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the signing allows employees to enjoy a 20% discount fee when they join. Addressing hundreds of employees at the SAPS Tshwane Academy in Pretoria, Masemola said this offer was available to every police officer across the country. “The benefits are also extended to all members who have existing contracts with the the two gym giants.”

Masemola encouraged members to make use of this offer. “If we are healthy, we will lessen our visits to hospitals and clinics.” He noted that fitness and a healthy body were key to policing.

“Part of policing requires police officers who will be able to chase after criminals when the situation calls for it, and keeping healthy offers great benefits for wellness, especially mental health.” He noted that with the current economic climate, signing the MOU came in handy, where every rand and cent counts. Masemola concluded that if officers kept fit and healthy, the biggest winners would be the community they served.