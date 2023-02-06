Gift of the Givers to head to Turkey after devastating earthquake

Durban - Aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, has confirmed that its medical teams with specialised equipment would be heading to Turkey following the devastating earthquake there. This shortly before a second earthquake was reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Monday morning, an earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.9, hit the south of Turkey, as well as northern Syria. The death toll is standing at more than 1 000 people. Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman said search and rescue teams, as well as medical teams, with specialised equipment would fly to Turkey by latest Tuesday.

He said Turkish Airlines would facilitate the transport. He said Gift of the Givers staff in Syria and Turkey awoke to a terrifying tremor at 4.10am on Monday. Sooliman said various villages and cities in Turkey and Syria had been affected.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our teams rapidly evacuated the children from our Bayt Kareem Child Care Centre in Gaziantep, Turkey, whilst in Darkoush, Syria, our medical teams were on full alert to respond.” He said they had seen to hundreds of injured people. “The casualties in both countries are expected to increase exponentially.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Sooliman said that in addition to the freezing cold, rain and snow were hampering search and rescue efforts. He added that Gift of the Givers had been contacted by the Turkish Ambassador to South Africa, Aysegul Kandas, and the Consul General in Cape Town, Sinan Yesildag, to assist. “They will facilitate all the arrangements in Turkey. Our SA ambassador to Turkey, Dipou Letsatsi-Duba, has also requested our intervention.

“Currently, our team members, including Dr Naeem Kathrada and Colin Deiner, the head of WC Provincial Disaster, are in meeting with the Turkish Consul General and the GM of Turkish Airlines, Muhammed Soner Aydin.” Sooliman said they would be meeting the Turkish ambassador and Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Monday afternoon. He said medical supplies, equipment, consumables, tents, blankets, food and other humanitarian aid would be purchased in Turkey.

The Gift of the Givers are expanding its volunteer medical, search and rescue teams. Those interested can message either Dr Qasim Bhorat at 084 230 7866 (medical) or Ahmed Bham at 0735716392 (search and rescue). Those wanting to assist financially: Gift of the Givers

Standard Bank Pietermaritzburg Account number: 052137228 Branch Code: 057525