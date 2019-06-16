Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former president Nelson Mandela. Picture: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Johannesburg - A day after South Africa's ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela's tweets sparked a fierce debate on social media, users once again took to the platform in defense of Mandela. On Saturday, Mandela, the daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, set Twitter ablaze with a series of fiery tweets about “white cowards and shivering land thieves”.

Her controversial tweets divided South Africa, with some slamming her tweets for taking the country backwards and others praising her as a "fearless queen".

Whilst I wine and dine here .wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

Lobby group AfriForum meanwhile, called on Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor to recall and fire Mandela for the “racist and divisive” tweets.

Black First Land First party president Andile Mngxitama, applauded Mandela, saying his party backed her statements.

On Sunday, the hashtag #HandsOffZindziMandela topped Twitter trends, with many rallying behind her for speaking her mind.

See some tweets supporting Mandela:

When @HellenZille insults us with her colonial tweets no one says anything, not even her lapdog muisi and @afriforum says anything, but a black child @ZindziMandela now has the minority up in arms because of speaking the truth. #HandsOffZindziMandela — Vuky J Worldwide (@Vuky_J) June 16, 2019

We must not say anything about our Struggles as Africans because Europeans gets hurt? Aowa 😏 #HandsOffZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/gTSonbsRPi

— Tumi Aobakwe Olehile (@Tumi_Olehile) June 16, 2019

#HandsOffZindziMandela she never had a stable peaceful home because of white people. When today she speaks about it she is an enemy.. We all have scars, we are still hurting but we are told to shut up and move on.. Let's start by getting Our Land Back!!! — fudwana🇿🇦 (@GwalaMlondi) June 16, 2019

#HandsOffZindziMandela she never had a stable peaceful home because of white people. When today she speaks about it she is an enemy.. We all have scars, we are still hurting but we are told to shut up and move on.. Let's start by getting Our Land Back!!! — fudwana🇿🇦 (@GwalaMlondi) June 16, 2019

#HandsOffZindziMandela she speaks her mind which lot of people fear 😜 she's been so and has shown that during Nelson Mandela time in jail. pic.twitter.com/pSi2X9eTAn — Apparently |425| (@Boss1sss) June 16, 2019

Fascism! @ZindziMandela is attacked because her words dont match Ramaphosas protection of land thieves. We defend Zindzi Mandela, & remember ANC & EFF refuse #LandExpropriationWithoutCompensation. They protect same land thieves fighting Zindzi Mandela.#HandsOffZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/vcbPdmMvZS — Lindsay Maasdorp (@LGMaasdorp) June 16, 2019