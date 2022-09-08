Health ministers of South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Namibia to attend health-care conference hosted by HPCSA

Pretoria – The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) will host the 24th Association of Medical Councils of Africa (Amcoa) international conference under the theme: “The Health Workforce of the Future and its Regulation”. HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said the conference would provide a platform for dialogue on building an effective health-care sector by supporting best practice, innovation and knowledge sharing in the interest of public safety among healthcare practitioners.

The conference will take place at Sun City, North West, next month. “Amcoa is a voluntary membership organisation with over 30 member counties from all regions of Africa and primarily exists to support Africa’s medical and health regulatory authorities,” Tsatsawane said. “Through scientific, educational and collaborative activities, Amcoa strives to promote best practices amongst Africa’s regulatory authorities and to respond to both their current and future needs.

“The aim of this conference is to facilitate the exchange of information, encourage dialogue which will provide an effective health-care sector by supporting best practice, innovation and knowledge sharing in the interest of public safety amongst healthcare practitioners and regulatory authorities within the continent,” he said. Tsatsawane said the conference would also provide a platform to enable the development of new approaches in the regulation of health-care practitioners “which will provide an opportunity for delegates across all health-care sectors, health regulators, policy makers, academics, and service providers, amongst others, to engage on regulatory matters pertaining to public health”. The conference will be attended local and international dignitaries in the health-care sector, including ministers of health representing South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Kenya and Ghana.

The president of the HPCSA, Professor Simon Nemutandani, said he hoped the gathering would transform the health-care industry. The Health Professions Council of South Africa is a statutory body established under the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974. The HPCSA is committed to protecting the public and guiding the related professions. The mission of the HPCSA is quality and equitable healthcare for all. The council is mandated to regulate the health professions in the country in the areas of education, training and registration, professional conduct and ethical behaviour.

