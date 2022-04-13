Here are some road safety tips for the Easter weekend

Cape Town - With the Easter weekend ahead of us, many families will be hitting the road for a mini vacay or just to spend time with family.
Easter weekend annually sees high volumes of traffic on the road and while law enforcement agencies will be scattered all over.
IOL urges motorists to follow these useful tips to ensure your journey is safe:
- Service your vehicle: before you embark on your trek, have your car serviced by a qualified mechanic to ensure it is roadworthy before your departure.
- Ensure all lights, indicators, wipers, brakes, exhaust system, steering and all parts are working.
- Ensure your tyres are examined for faults and that you have the necessary spare tyre and tools if the need arises.
- Once you have taken to the road, ensure you and your passengers are buckled up. No matter how short the trip may be.
- Do not drink and drive.
- Do not take note of any distractions while driving, always be focused on the road.
- When on the road, always keep a safe following distance to ensure there is enough space for you to react in case of an emergency.
- If your journey is long, take 15-minute breaks after two hours of driving to avoid fatigue.
- Remain vigilant and avoid stopping in remote areas.
- Adhere to all road rules.
IOL wishes all motorists a safe journey this weekend.
IOL