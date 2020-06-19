Here's what to expect when you visit the salon tomorrow

Durban - As the personal care industry officially welcomes back clients to their salons and beauty parlours this weekend, government has gazetted a list of what's allowed as per the lockdown restrictions. On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, announced that more of the country's business sectors would be opened under coronavirus lockdown alert level 3. These include; hairdressers, barbers, nail and beauty salons, massage parlours and tattoo and body piercing businesses. According to the Government Gazette, in the personal care industry handwashing is of the utmost importance and social distancing between customers and staff is a must. Cloth masks must be used at all times and surfaces and equipment must be disinfected regularly. Work stations and equipment must be cleaned before and after each use.

Furthermore, aprons must be sanitised and gloves changed after each treatment.

Also, no beverages can be offered while a client is waiting or undergoing their treatment.

Government also says no to more scalp massages when you get your hair washed!

Business owners or staff over the age of 60 or with co-morbidities are encouraged not to work.

Only those requiring the treatment will be allowed into the premises and people are advised to book their treatment in advance so to avoid waiting in queues.

Tattoo parlours have been advised to to use nitrile, not latex, gloves.

For formal and non-formal salons:

Owners are urged to provide sanitising/hand wash stations for customers before they enter

Staff must wash their hands with warm water and soap or sanitise before and after serving a client

Hands must be washed or sanitised after handling cash

Contactless payment must be encouraged

Queuing customers must maintain 1.5-metre distance between each other

All bottles of products must be wiped down with a 70% alcohol solution after serving each customer and at the end and beginning of each business day

Fresh and clean towels must be used for each customer

Keep windows/doors open, if possible, to ensure adequate ventilation

The stylist must also wear a face shield/ visor that must be cleaned after serving each customer

No customer will be served without wearing a mask

Tattooing Body Piercing Studios

Premises must be cleaned before and after use

Disinfect common areas before and after use including after serving each customer

Wet the work surface with disinfectant and apply plastic wrap and a dental bib

Sanitise or wash with soap each equipment or tool before and after each use

Fresh paper towels must be used for each customer

Keep windows / doors open, if possible, to ensure adequate ventilation

All ink bottles must be kept clean and in a separate area not be touched unless wearing clean gloves

Spray bottles may not be used for tattoo cleaning, as this causes liquid to become airborne

Only squirt bottles are to be used to apply cleaning solutions onto paper towels and not directly onto the tattoo

Masks must be worn at all times

No customer will be served without wearing a medical/ surgical mask

Plastic aprons must be changed after serving each customer

Nitrile gloves (non-latex) are required for treatments, use of aseptic technique and should be changed after each client and not be shared under any conditions

Plastic partitions should be placed between each work area and wiped down with disinfectant after attending each customer.

The full gazette can be read here