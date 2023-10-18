Here’s where the Powerball jackpot winners purchased their tickets

The National Lottery operator Ithuba has confirmed that the winning Powerball tickets were purchased via a banking app. In a statement, it said one of the tickets was purchased via the Absa platform, and the other winner purchased the FNB platform.

Each player won an amount of R64,460,746.18. “These two lucky individuals have joined the exclusive ranks of PowerBall jackpot winners, and their lives are about to change forever,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. She said both winners have the option to claim their prizes through Ithuba’s “secure and transparent” claim process.

“They are encouraged to contact the National Lottery Helpline for guidance on claiming their prizes. She added that this is a significant milestone for the National Lottery, and “we are immensely proud to have played a role in making these dreams come true”. Ithuba reminded its players that all winnings are tax-free and that all winners over R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling.