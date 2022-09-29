Here’s why Eskom and CEO Andre de Ruyter are trending again

Durban - South Africa’s power provider who just can’t seem to provide consistently despite charging exorbitant fees, Eskom’s - CEO Andre de Ruyter, is trending online yet again. The country has used Twitter to discuss the fate of Eskom’s shot callers amid the rolling blackouts crippling the nation.

No matter who sits on the throne, eventually, they will succumb to the pressure. In short, the role of the CEO at Eskom is a dichotomy between business and politics, with the latter being the first priority in recent times. And let's be honest, South Africans have been known to take it too far when it comes to “throwing shade”.

One Twitter user said that at the rate things are currently going, Andile Mpisane may have to step in to save the ailing SOE, just as he did for Royal AM against Kaiser Chiefs. “At this rate, Andile Mpisane will wake up and ask to be ESKOM CEO from Mamkhize. Andre De Ruyter's job is not safe,” said @NalaThokozane. In addition to Tweeps, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has also called for his resignation.

“What lacks at Eskom is the development of a clear performance management system that is aligned with smart principles. Eskom lacks specific targets that are clearly measurable and achievable. “The board and the CEO must resign,” said ANC KZN secretary-general Bheki Mtolo. This week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that the board at the ailing power utility was to be shaken up.

In addition to that, Eskom told ratepayers that it wanted them to fork out another 32%, as it applied to raise the tariff yet again. Gordhan was asked whether the 32% increase would put an end to the power cuts. He said South Africans should expect it for another 9-12 months.

