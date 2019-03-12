Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Tuesday warned that there was a high risk of rotational load shedding from 4pm to 11pm. "There is a high risk of rotational loadsheding today from 4pm to 11pm, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary. This is as a result of a shortage of capacity due to the loss of generating units at our power stations," Eskom said.

"We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand."

The power utility advised customers to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website or their municipality's website and to plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place.

African News Agency (ANA)