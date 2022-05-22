Hillary Gardee murder suspect to apply for bail

Johannesburg - One of the men charged with the murder of Hillary Gardee is set to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court this week. Sipho Mkatshwa has applied for bail after he and his two co-accused, Philemon Lukhele and Mduzuzi Gama, had abandoned their bail applications when they appeared in court earlier this month.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time the State requested that all three suspects be denied bail because of the seriousness of the crime. Mkatshwa will appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on May 24. It is unclear whether the State will maintain its stance when Mkatshwa appears again on Tuesday.

Mkatshwa’s alleged involvement in the murder of Gardee is not the first time he has been on the wrong side of the law. Prior to his arrest, Sipho was also served with a protection order due to violent behaviour. The EFF, has indicated through a statement that the party’s leadership will accompany the Gardee family to the appearance in solidarity with Hillary Gardee’s father, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sipho Lawrence Mkatshwa, Mduzuzi Gama and Lukhele, are charged with murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal firearms. Gardee was reported missing on Friday, April 29. She was reportedly last seen leaving a shopping complex in Mbombela at approximately 5.30 pm. A group of passersby who were making their way to work, found her body in a field about 40km outside Mbombela on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

An autopsy revealed Gardee was shot in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. The motive for her killing is still unknown. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement