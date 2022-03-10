How to protect your electronics and appliances from power surges

Cape Town - With Eskom’s load-shedding back in full swing and now with possibilities of stages eight up to 10, there is definitely no light at the end of this tunnel. With the lights going off at least three times a day now, as you imagine, the power surges are potentially damaging to your appliances. Power surges can result in irreparable damage to your electronics and appliances. According to Discovery Insurance, computers could potentially lose data from power surges during load-shedding.

Story continues below Advertisment

Here are seven tips by Discovery to ensuring that your appliances and devices are protected: 1. Always disconnect your devices and appliances from the plug source when the power goes out. 2. Always ensure that you do not overload your power outlets, specifically for appliances and devices that require high voltage.

3. Make use of surge protectors and plug adapters for your mainboards, especially for devices such as computers, television sets, laptops and cellphones. Surge protectors, you can install yourself, but a certified electrician should install any protectors for your DB boards. 4. Consider purchasing a UPS (uninterruptible power supply). This is useful for protecting your internet and electronics, such as a modem and router. It also allows you to continue working on your devices during load-shedding. After all, Eskom cannot blow out our bright futures, just yet. 5. Make use of a surge protecting power strip. Such power strips have a built-in surge protector, which has a fuse designed to fail if a voltage spike occurs. When this happens, the power supply is prevented from flowing through to your plugged-in appliance or device; thereby preventing damage during a surge.

Story continues below Advertisment

6. Allow an electrician to double-check your electrical switchboard or fuse box to ensure that you have an adequate supply for your home and electrical devices and appliances. If you have noticed a few flickers or power trips, this may indicate circuit breaker issues. A certified electrician can help you ensure that you can sufficiently upgrade if needed. 7. Check your home insurance plan details. Does your plan cover damage as a result of a power surge? It’s a good idea to ensure that you’re 100% clear as to whether your plan has considered the different kinds of risk scenarios your valuables may be exposed to, providing sufficient cover should a power surge happen, resulting in a need for repair or replacement. IOL