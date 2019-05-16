File picture: Pexels

PRETORIA - The Health Professions Council of South Africa on Thursday said it has observed with concern the increasing number of registered practitioners who are employing unregistered individuals to practice in the profession that requires registration with the HPCSA. "On Wednesday, the Inspectorate Office under the ambit of the HPCSA, conducted a joint inspection with the Medicines Control Council and the Road Traffic Management Corporation where an unregistered medical practitioner, a Congolese national was arrested.

"He was employed by a registered practitioner since 6 May 2019, practicing at Motherwell, Eastern Cape," said HPCSA spokesperson Daphney Chuma.

"He was detained at Motherwell Police Station for contravening Section 17(1), Section 33, Section 34 and Section 39 of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974. He will appear in court today, [Thursday]."

Chuma said in another inspection, another Congolese national was also arrested for practicing whilst not registered as a medical practitioner at a surgery owned by a registered practitioner.

The unregistered practitioner was detained at New Brighton Police Station, in Port Elizabeth.

"Practitioners are warned to refrain from employing unregistered practitioners as this is in contravention of the Health Professions Act," said Chuma.

The Inspectorate Office is based at the HPCSA head office in Pretoria, with regional offices in Cape Town, Durban and East London.

African News Agency (ANA)