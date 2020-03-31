Human Rights Commission keeping close eye on cops, army during lockdown

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission says it will continue to monitor the observance of human rights throughout the country's coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the commission said it was aware of disturbing footage circulating via social media depicting some members of the army and the police using force against people who failed to comply with lockdown regulations.

The commission said it found the incidents "unpleasant and deeply concerning".

It added that it noted an on going investigation by watchdog group, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) concerning the death of a 41-year-old man who was shot on Sunday while standing on the verandah of his Vosloorus home, during lockdown enforcement.

IPID confirmed on Monday that an Ekurhuleni metro police official and a security guard were arrested for murder and attempted murder following the killing of the man. The directorate also confirmed that children aged five, six and 11-year-old twins were injured during the incident.