IOL NEWS · IOL Daily News Bulletin - June 30 Durban - In our top story, Two suspects arrested for drug dealing in Phoenix, north of Durban, are expected to appear in court again on Friday for a bail application. The pair, aged 25 and 31, were arrested for drug dealing on Monday by the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Durban K9 Unit and Durban Metro Police Drug Team.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said that before the arrest, officers had received information about the suspects dealing in drugs at Ricemore Close in Phoenix. An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and members proceeded to the area. Read more here.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Eastern Cape government has confirmed that autopsies have been performed on the 21 teenagers who died on Sunday at Enyobeni tavern and samples have been sent to a lab in the Western Cape for investigation. In a short media statement, the EC government said families have also agreed on a mass funeral next week. The report will be shared with the affected families as soon as investigations are concluded. Discussions are under way between the government and the bereaved families regarding a mass funeral service that will be held on Wednesday, July 6.

Story continues below Advertisement

Afterwards, the bodies will be transported to burial sites chosen by the families. The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has also waived the gravesite fees and with the provincial government will help ensure a dignified send-off for the victims. Read more here.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the sports world, There can be no denying that Kwagga Smith has done pretty much all of it within the sphere of rugby union. The 29-year-old is a World Cup and Rugby Championship champion, a British and Irish Lions winner, a SuperRugby finalist and Currie Cup holder in XVs. Moreover, in Sevens, he is an Olympic bronze medallist and Commonwealth gold medallist having made 158 appearances for the Blitzboks on that circuit.

Smith will be on the bench for the first Test against Wales on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld, along with debutant Elrigh Louw, as cover for a starting loose-trio of Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese. Having received his first Test cap some four years ago, he is then well-placed to give a surely nervous Louw some pointers. Head coach Jacques Nienaber has gone with a 6-2 split on the bench, no doubt in an effort to bully the Welsh into submission up-front.

Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, Global NPO Habitat for Humanity is inviting sponsors and volunteers to participate in its 2022 #BuildForMadiba Season. Hosted in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the event is held annually during Mandela Month from 18 to 22 July.

Supported by the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, volunteers will work alongside communities to build sustainable housing as part of a worldwide effort to eliminate shelter poverty. During the upcoming #BuildForMadiba Season, volunteers will have the opportunity to participate directly in the transformative experience of creating safe spaces for people to live and thrive in. This hands-on involvement is often described as life-changing for both beneficiaries and participants.