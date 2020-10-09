IOL launches new, user-friendly and customisable App

The IOL team is excited to announce the launch of our new and improved free app for IOS and Android users.

Our product and development team have heeded the call from our readers for a better user experience (UX) and design, as well as more custom functionality.

Our new app’s fresh and clean design makes it easier to stay up to date and share the stories that matter to you, from the latest, breaking news from South Africa, Africa and the world to the useful and engaging multimedia content under our Sport, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Motoring, Business and Travel sections.

Our free to download app subscribers will enjoy unlimited access and the following features:

* Featured News: a carefully curated news feed of the best articles available on IOL at any time of the day.