National Lottery Operator Ithuba on Friday announced the official launch of Daily Lotto , a new game that offers players daily jackpots with guaranteed winners.



The game consists of only 36 numbers, and players need to select and match five numbers in order to win the jackpot.





The share prize will be paid out up to division 4, meaning that even if players match a minimum of two numbers, they are still eligible to receive the applicable payout amount allocated to the specific division.





Numbers can be selected using a manual or QuickPick selection method at a cost of R3 per board.





The first draw will take place on Sunday 10 March 2019, at 09:00pm and every evening at the same time thereafter.





Speaking of the new game was Khensani Mabuza, Corporate Relations executive at Ithuba, who said: “Daily Lotto is unique from our other games in many ways. With this game there is no jackpot rollover, every cent of the jackpot prize will be won and when there is no jackpot winner, the jackpot amount will

roll down into the next prize division and be shared among all players matching 4 numbers.





"There are four prizes for matching 2, 3, 4 or 5 numbers correctly. The estimated jackpots for Daily Lotto start from R100 000 and will vary depending on player participation,” she said.





Ticket sales for the Daily Lotto will open on March 10, 2019 and can be bought at participating retail stores and on the National Lottery website as well as mobile app.





Players can view the winning numbers on all the National Lottery’s platforms including social media pages, after 09:00pm every night or check their tickets at participating retailers, as well as on various print and digital media platforms.





Ticket sales close for the daily draws at 08:30pm.









