It’s a first! Someone has won the R22m Lotto jackpot via Capitec banking app

Durban - For the first time someone has won the Lotto jackpot using the Capitec banking app. The National Lottery Ithuba said one person bagged 22 260 104.70 from the February 11 draw.

“After seven roll-overs, Ithuba celebrates its first Lotto jackpot winner from Capitec,” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said. “As with all other banking app players, the process remains the same and the winner will be contacted by Capitec to claim his or her winnings,” she said. But it didn’t end there, someone also bagged the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot, winning almost R3 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Chicken Distributor retailer in Soshanguve, west of Pretoria. “We can’t wait to meet our first Capitec Lotto jackpot winner,” said Mabuza. Ithuba said the majority of the winners who played and won the Powerball and Lotto jackpot via a banking app, used the (First National Bank) FNB banking app in 2022.

Absa had winners on Lotto and Powerball, Nedbank had 1 winner on Lotto and Standard Bank 2. No one had one using Capitec. Last week a Pretoria administrator won over R32 million in the Powerball jackpot.

He had won in the January 31 draw. The winner, who is in his 30s, started playing the National Lottery games five years ago and was always hopeful that he would one day win the jackpot. He bought a quick-pick ticket at Checkers in Randburg and plans on doing something special for his family.