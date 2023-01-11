It’s a scorcher! Heatwave hits SA - people advised to stay out the sun

Durban – The South African Weather Service has cautioned people to keep hydrated and out of the sun as four provinces experience a heat wave. Weather forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State would be experiencing temperatures as high as 40ºC.

By this afternoon (Weds), Upington in the Northern Cape had reached 41ºC, with temperatures expecting to rise to 42ºC tomorrow (Thurs). In Bloemfontein the temperatures have peaked at 34ºC and are expected to climb to 35 tomorrow. According to Maliage, a heatwave is declared if a place had experienced high temperatures for three consecutive days and had to be higher than the hottest temperature experienced in that place during the year.

Here are some of the places where residents should be wary: Eastern Cape – Amatole, Sarah Baartman, Inxuba Yethemba and OR Tambo municipalities. Northern Cape – The central and eastern parts with Pixley KaSeme, Khai Ma which includes Pofadder municipalities and Upington.

Western Cape – Central Karoo and Little Karoo municipalities. Free State – The south-western parts, including Manguang and Gariep municipalities. Maliage said the elderly and little children were most vulnerable.

Temperatures peaked during 2pm and 3pm. “People should avoid being in direct sunlight between 12pm and 3pm.” In addition they advised:

– Keep hydrated. – Avoid strenuous activities. – Wear lightweight clothes