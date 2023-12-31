The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the China Media Group have premiered a documentary titled “25 Years On” which narrates the details of close ties between South Africa and China. The documentary also touches on how 500 companies from China have invested in South Africa, creating jobs for thousands of South Africans in industries including manufacturing, mining, telecommunications, producing automotives, electronics, and household goods.

Addressing guests at the premiere of the documentary in Joburg, Ivan Hendricks, who works at the Hisense factory in Cape Town, said the documentary gives a voice to millions of people who have been positively touched by the Chinese investment in South Africa. “Talking about how Hisense has changed my life for this documentary is something I will never forget. It wasn’t just me; it was my family, and my co-workers were part of it too. The people making the documentary were very good at what they do, I must say. I am sure when others watch the documentary, they will feel the strong bond between China and South Africa through the stories. It is more than just a documentary, but a real connection,” said Hendricks, who has now risen to be a team leader in the Atlantis factory. Documentary titled "25 Years On" premiered in Johannesburg on Saturday. Picture: Screengrab He said Hisense has been a “life saver” as South Africa grapples with runaway unemployment.

“The Hisense factory gives jobs to an amazing 700 people in my community, including myself and my wife. They are not just making good technology for the whole world; they are also changing lives right here in South Africa. For myself and my workmates, having a steady job at Hisense is a total dream come true,” he said. “It is not just about the money; it is about reducing crime, making sure we can build a better future, getting good healthcare, and giving our kids a great education. It is about making our whole community stronger, safer, and prouder.” The Hisense manufacturing plant is in Atlantis, Cape Town. File Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Media Hisense SA (PTY) Ltd entered the South African market in 1996. The company is based in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, and in Century City, Cape Town.

The Chinese manufacturer has a national footprint across South Africa, distributing appliances to over 3,000 chain stores and 500 home appliance franchise stores. In addition, our products are exported to more than 10 countries in the neighbouring regions, including Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, and Lesotho. In June 2013, Hisense launched its R350 million state-of-the-art consumer electronics and home appliance manufacturing facility in Atlantis Industrial Park, Cape Town, which is capable of producing 400,000 refrigerators and televisions per annum.

Speaking to IOL at the premiere of the documentary, Hisense South Africa vice president and executive vice president of SITC South Africa, Derek Sun, said documenting the relationship between South Africa and China, including the benefits flowing from the cooperation, is critical. Hisense South Africa vice president and executive vice president of SITC South Africa, Derek Sun. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL “The relationship between South Africa and China is very important. Now we are trying to increase business to boost both countries’ economies. We are also improving the communication between the people of our two countries. We also need to focus on increasing investment, not only into South Africa but into China as well,” he said. “I also believe that, on a cultural level, our people should get to know each other. Some of the cultures are the same, which makes us good friends; we are brothers.”

Ambassador-at-large for Asia and BRICS at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Prof Anil Sooklal, said the more than 500 Chinese multinational companies are not only doing business and improving lives in South Africa but are also extending their footprint across Africa. Prof Anil Sooklal of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco). File Picture: Bongani Mbatha / Independent Newspapers “In the private sector, you have about 500 Chinese multinationals housed here in South Africa, using South Africa as a base not only to do business in this country but on the African continent. If you just think back, at the dawn of this millennium, our total trade between Africa and China was not $10 billion, and today it is in the region of $260 billion. “We (as South Africa) had zero trade with China in 1998, but today our trade is over $50 billion, and it accounts for over 25 percent of Africa’s total trade. China is one of the largest investors in South Africa’s economy, and we are seeing an increasing number of Chinese companies entering the South African market,” he said.